Obituary of Kevin Dockter: Legendary Coach and Teacher from Underwood, ND Passes Away

Legendary North Dakota Coach and Teacher Kevin Dockter Dies

Kevin Dockter, a beloved coach and teacher in Underwood, North Dakota, passed away on June 4, 2021, at the age of 64. He was widely known for his dedication, passion, and exceptional coaching skills, which helped shape the lives of countless students and athletes in the region.

Early Life and Education

Kevin Dockter was born on March 17, 1957, in Bismarck, North Dakota. He grew up in Underwood and graduated from Underwood High School in 1975. After completing his undergraduate degree at Minot State University, he earned a master’s degree in education from the University of North Dakota.

Career as a Coach and Teacher

Dockter started his teaching career in 1979 at Underwood High School, where he also served as the head coach for the boys’ basketball and football teams. During his thirty-year tenure at the school, he became a legendary figure in the community, known for his unwavering dedication to his students and players.

As a coach, Dockter led the Underwood Rockets to multiple state championships and earned numerous accolades, including being named North Dakota’s Coach of the Year in 1992 and 1998. He was also inducted into the North Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

Off the court and field, Dockter was equally respected as a teacher and mentor. He taught history and social studies, and his passion for the subjects inspired many of his students to pursue further education and careers in related fields. He was known for going above and beyond to help his students succeed and was often sought out for his guidance and advice.

Legacy and Rememberance

The passing of Kevin Dockter has left a profound impact on the Underwood community and beyond. His legacy as a coach and teacher will be felt for generations to come, as he touched the lives of so many people and helped shape the future of his students and athletes.

Many of Dockter’s former players and students have shared their memories and condolences on social media, praising his kindness, dedication, and influence on their lives. His family and loved ones have requested that donations be made in his memory to the Underwood Public School Foundation.

Kevin Dockter will be deeply missed but never forgotten. His contributions to the community and his students will continue to inspire and motivate for years to come.

1. Kevin Dockter funeral arrangements

2. Kevin Dockter obituary announcement

3. Kevin Dockter coaching career

4. Kevin Dockter North Dakota legacy

5. Kevin Dockter impact on Underwood community