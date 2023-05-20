Obituary of Kevin Dockter: Legendary Coach and Teacher from Underwood, ND Passes Away

Kevin Dockter Obituary: Remembering a Legendary North Dakota Coach and Teacher

Early Life and Education

Kevin Dockter, born on February 7, 1958, in Bismarck, North Dakota, was a beloved coach and teacher who touched the lives of many students and athletes over the course of his career. Dockter attended St. Mary’s High School in his hometown before going on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Minot State University. He later earned a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of North Dakota.

Career

Dockter began his career as a teacher and coach in Underwood, North Dakota, where he spent 33 years at Underwood Public School. During his time there, Dockter coached football, basketball, track and field, and cross country. He also served as the Athletic Director for 17 years.

Dockter’s dedication to his students and athletes was evident in his coaching style. He believed in pushing his players to be their best while also teaching them life skills such as teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship. His efforts paid off as he led his teams to numerous conference and state championships.

Dockter’s impact went beyond the playing field. He was also a respected and beloved teacher, known for his engaging style and ability to connect with his students. He taught Physical Education, Health, and Drivers Education, and was known for his dedication to his students’ success.

Legacy

Dockter’s legacy lives on through the countless students and athletes whose lives he touched. He was a mentor, role model, and friend to many. His impact was felt not just in Underwood, but throughout North Dakota and beyond.

Dockter’s dedication to his students and athletes was recognized with numerous awards and honors throughout his career. He was inducted into the North Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017, and received the National Federation of State High School Associations State Award of Merit in 2018.

Final Thoughts

Kevin Dockter passed away on August 12, 2021, at the age of 63. His loss is felt deeply by his family, friends, colleagues, and the many students and athletes whose lives he touched. He will be remembered for his dedication to his students and athletes, his passion for teaching and coaching, and his unwavering commitment to excellence.

Dockter’s legacy serves as an inspiration to all who knew him. His impact on the lives of his students and athletes will continue to be felt for generations to come. Rest in peace, Coach Dockter. You will be deeply missed.

