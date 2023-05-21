Obituary of Kevin Dockter, the Legendary Coach and Teacher from Underwood ND who Passed Away

Kevin Dockter Obituary: Legendary North Dakota Coach and Teacher has Died

Early Life and Career

Kevin Dockter was born on March 15, 1947, in Underwood, North Dakota. He attended Underwood High School, where he excelled in sports, particularly basketball. After graduating in 1965, Dockter attended Minot State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education.

Dockter began his teaching and coaching career in 1970 at Underwood High School, where he coached basketball, football, and track. He quickly gained a reputation as a tough but fair coach who demanded the best from his players. Dockter’s teams were known for their discipline and hard work, and he produced many successful athletes over the years.

Legacy as a Coach

Dockter’s coaching career spanned over four decades, during which he won numerous awards and accolades. He coached basketball for 42 years, amassing a record of 790-381. Dockter led the Underwood Rockets to six state championships, and he was named North Dakota Coach of the Year six times.

Dockter also coached football for 28 years, during which he compiled a record of 152-131. He led the Rockets to two state championships in 1981 and 1982. Dockter was inducted into the North Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1999 and the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Impact as a Teacher

Dockter was not only a successful coach but also an excellent teacher. He taught physical education and health at Underwood High School for 44 years, inspiring countless students to pursue healthy lifestyles. Dockter was known for his dedication to his students and his ability to connect with them on a personal level. He was a mentor, a role model, and a friend to many of his students, and his impact on their lives cannot be overstated.

Personal Life and Legacy

Dockter was married to his wife, Linda, for 52 years, and the couple had two children, Kari and Kyle. Dockter was a devoted family man, and he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Dockter passed away on February 6, 2021, at the age of 73. His death was a great loss to the Underwood community and the state of North Dakota, where he was revered as a legendary coach and teacher. Dockter’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the many athletes he inspired to greatness.

1. Kevin Dockter death

2. Kevin Dockter legacy

3. Kevin Dockter obit

4. Kevin Dockter funeral

5. Kevin Dockter tribute