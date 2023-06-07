Obituary of Kirby Lyons: Greenville OH’s Prominent Auctioneer Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

Kirby Lyons Obituary

Well-known auctioneer Kirby Lyons from Greenville, OH passed away due to a heart attack. Kirby was a beloved member of the community and his presence will be deeply missed.

Kirby was born on August 15, 1955, in Greenville, OH. He grew up in the area and attended Greenville High School. After graduating, Kirby pursued his passion for auctioneering and established himself as a respected figure in the industry.

Over the years, Kirby conducted countless auctions and was known for his charismatic personality and ability to bring people together. He was also a mentor to many aspiring auctioneers and was always willing to share his knowledge and experience.

Outside of work, Kirby enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished every moment he spent with his loved ones.

Kirby is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

A celebration of Kirby’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association in Kirby’s memory.

Kirby Lyons Funeral Services Kirby Lyons Legacy and Contributions Fond Memories of Kirby Lyons Kirby Lyons Auctioneer Career Highlights Heart Attack Risk Factors and Prevention