Obituary of Kirk Young: Windber PA Resident Passes Away at 53 in Johnstown Motorcycle Accident

Obituary: Kirk Young of Windber, PA

Kirk Young, 53, of Windber, PA, passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident in Johnstown. He was born on May 6, 1968, in Somerset, PA, son of the late John and Mary Young.

Kirk attended Windber High School and went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He worked as a financial advisor at Edward Jones for over 20 years, where he built lasting relationships with his clients.

Kirk was a devoted husband to his wife of 28 years, Sarah, and a loving father to their two children, Jack and Lily. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, and riding his motorcycle through the scenic roads of Pennsylvania.

Kirk will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, children, and siblings, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A private family service will be held in his memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Motorcycle Association in honor of Kirk’s love for riding.

Kirk Young accident Kirk Young obituary Kirk Young motorcycle crash Kirk Young Windber PA Kirk Young Johnstown PA