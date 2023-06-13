Obituary of Krish Singh, a 16-year-old victim of a robbery at a liquor store in Visalia.

Krish Singh, 16-year-old Victim of Visalia Liquor Store Robbery

Krish Singh, a 16-year-old boy, lost his life on Wednesday night during a robbery at a liquor store in Visalia, California. The incident occurred around 10 PM at the Greenfield Liquor Store located on the 700 block of North Greenfield Avenue.

According to the Visalia Police Department, two armed suspects entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. Singh, who was inside the store at the time, was shot by one of the suspects during the robbery. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Singh was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning the loss of a young life.

The Visalia Police Department is actively investigating the robbery and seeking any information from the public that may lead to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police department.

Krish Singh’s family and friends are devastated by the loss and are asking for privacy during this difficult time. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses and to honor the memory of the young victim.

