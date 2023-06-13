Obituary of Krish Singh, a 16-year-old victim of a robbery at a Visalia liquor store.

Obituary of Krish Singh

Krish Singh, a 16-year-old teenager, tragically lost his life during a liquor store robbery in Visalia. He was born on July 3, 2005, in Visalia, California, to his loving parents, Raj and Smita Singh.

Krish was a bright and talented young man who was always eager to learn and experience new things. He was a straight-A student at Golden West High School and was involved in various extracurricular activities, including the school’s debate team and robotics club.

Krish had a passion for technology and was always tinkering with computers and gadgets. He aspired to become a software engineer and was already working on developing his own software programs.

On the fateful day of July 19, 2021, Krish was at a liquor store in Visalia when it was robbed. Unfortunately, he was caught in the crossfire and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital, but despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries.

Krish will be remembered by his family, friends, and the community as a kind, intelligent, and compassionate person who had a bright future ahead of him. His passing is a great loss to all who knew him.

The Singh family requests privacy during this difficult time and appreciates the outpouring of love and support from the community. A memorial service will be held in Krish’s honor at a later date.

