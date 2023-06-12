Obituary of Kristy Armstrong: A 36-Year-Old Mother of Three Passes Away.

Obituary of Kristy Armstrong

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kristy Armstrong, a 36-year-old mother of three.

Kristy was a beloved member of the community, known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She devoted her life to her children, and her love for them was evident in everything she did.

Despite facing numerous challenges in her life, Kristy remained a pillar of strength to those around her. Her unwavering determination and resilience inspired many and will continue to do so.

Her untimely death has left a void in the lives of those who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

