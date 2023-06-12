Obituary of Kyle Brown, a Longtime ESPN Production Staffer from Washington Court House OH who Has Passed Away

Kyle Brown, Longtime ESPN Production Staffer from Washington Court House OH, Passes Away

Kyle Brown, a Washington Court House OH native and a longtime production staffer for ESPN, has passed away. He was 52 years old.

Brown had been a valued member of the ESPN family for over two decades, working in various roles as a production assistant, graphics operator, and camera operator. He was a dedicated and hardworking employee who was highly respected by his colleagues.

Born and raised in Washington Court House, Brown graduated from Miami University in Oxford, OH with a degree in Mass Communication. He began his career in sports broadcasting as an intern at a local TV station and quickly worked his way up the ranks.

Throughout his career at ESPN, Brown played an integral role in the production of many major sports events, including the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, and Olympic Games. He was known for his attention to detail, his tireless work ethic, and his ability to remain calm under pressure.

Brown is survived by his wife, two children, and his parents. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues at ESPN.

ESPN production staff Washington Court House OH Obituary announcement Kyle Brown tribute ESPN family mourns loss