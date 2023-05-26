Obituary of Lamar Jack Bodrey, a retired deputy who has passed away

Lamar Bodrey Obituary: A Tribute to a Dedicated Retired Deputy

Introduction

On August 27th, 2021, the law enforcement community lost a beloved member with the passing of retired deputy Lamar Jack Bodrey. He died at the age of 72, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and service to his community.

Early Life and Career

Lamar Bodrey was born on November 23rd, 1948, in Montgomery, Alabama. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1967 and later joined the United States Air Force. After his service, he joined the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in 1973 as a deputy. Over the years, he worked in various divisions, including patrol, investigations, and the narcotics unit. He was known for his keen investigative skills and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

Retirement and Legacy

Lamar Bodrey retired from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in 2004 after 31 years of dedicated service. He was known for his work ethic, his compassion for others, and his love for his family. After retirement, he continued to serve his community by volunteering with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit.

Throughout his career, Lamar Bodrey received numerous awards and commendations for his service. He was respected by his colleagues and loved by those he served. His legacy will continue to inspire others to follow in his footsteps and serve their community with dedication and compassion.

Final Thoughts

Lamar Jack Bodrey will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and service to his community. His life serves as a reminder that we all have the power to make a difference in the lives of those around us. Rest in peace, Lamar Bodrey, and thank you for your service.

