Obituary of Lanard Gaddy, Victim of Shooting at Fusion Hookah Lounge in East Charlotte, NC

Lanard Gaddy Killed in Shooting at Fusion Hookah Lounge in East Charlotte, NC

Lanard Gaddy, aged 29, lost his life in a shooting incident that took place at the Fusion Hookah Lounge in east Charlotte, NC. The incident occurred on the night of February 16, 2020.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Lanard was at the lounge when a fight broke out between two groups of people. The altercation escalated and turned violent, resulting in gunfire. Lanard was struck by a bullet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lanard was a resident of Charlotte and was known to be a kind and gentle person. He was loved by his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

The police have launched an investigation into the shooting and are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and help in the investigation. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lanard’s family and friends during this difficult time.

