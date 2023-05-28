Obituary of Lane Barber from Stoneboro Funeral Home – What Was the Cause of Lane Barber’s Death?

Lane Barber Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Community Member

Introduction

The Lane Barber Stoneboro Obituary has left many people in the community mourning the loss of a beloved member. Lane’s death has left a significant impact on the community, and his memory will be cherished by many.

Lane Barber Cause of Death

Lane Barber passed away on July 15th, 2021, at the age of 65. The family has not released the official cause of death, but Lane had been fighting a long battle with cancer for several years.

Life of Lane Barber

Lane Barber was born on May 22nd, 1956, in Stoneboro, Pennsylvania, where he lived his entire life. Lane was a proud member of the community and was known for his kind and giving nature. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Lane was a hardworking man who spent most of his life working as a carpenter. He was passionate about his work and took great pride in the projects he completed. Lane was also an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time hunting and fishing. He was a skilled marksman and enjoyed teaching others how to shoot.

In his free time, Lane also enjoyed playing cards with his friends and spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband and father and always put his family first. Lane was a man of strong faith and attended church regularly. He was a member of the Stoneboro United Methodist Church, where he was actively involved in various ministries.

Lane Barber’s Legacy

Lane Barber’s passing has left a void in the community, but his legacy will live on. He was a kind and generous man who touched the lives of many. Lane’s memory will be cherished by his family, friends, and the community he loved so dearly.

Conclusion

The Lane Barber Stoneboro Obituary is a testament to a life well-lived. Lane’s passing has left many people mourning, but his memory will continue to inspire and bring comfort to those who knew him. Rest in peace, Lane Barber. You will be greatly missed.

Lane Barber obituary Lane Barber funeral services Lane Barber memorial tribute Lane Barber death announcement Lane Barber obituary notice