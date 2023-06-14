Obituary of Larry Kendrick – Fisher discovers body of Larry Kendrick near 4th Street in Lubbock.

Obituary: Larry Kendrick
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Kendrick, who was found dead by a fisher near 4th Street in Lubbock.
Larry was a beloved member of our community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was known for his kind heart and infectious smile, and he always had a positive outlook on life.
Larry was an avid fisherman and spent much of his free time on the water. He was a skilled angler and loved nothing more than reeling in a big catch.
In addition to his passion for fishing, Larry was also a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his unwavering love and support for his family, and for the joy he brought to their lives.
Larry’s passing is a great loss to our community, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. He will be forever remembered and missed.
- Larry Kendrick death
- Fisher finds Larry Kendrick’s body
- Larry Kendrick obituary Lubbock
- Investigation into Larry Kendrick’s death
- Larry Kendrick memorial service