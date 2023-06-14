Obituary of Larry Kendrick – Fisher discovers body of Larry Kendrick near 4th Street in Lubbock.

Obituary: Larry Kendrick

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Kendrick, who was found dead by a fisher near 4th Street in Lubbock.

Larry was a beloved member of our community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was known for his kind heart and infectious smile, and he always had a positive outlook on life.

Larry was an avid fisherman and spent much of his free time on the water. He was a skilled angler and loved nothing more than reeling in a big catch.

In addition to his passion for fishing, Larry was also a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his unwavering love and support for his family, and for the joy he brought to their lives.

Larry’s passing is a great loss to our community, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. He will be forever remembered and missed.

Larry Kendrick death Fisher finds Larry Kendrick’s body Larry Kendrick obituary Lubbock Investigation into Larry Kendrick’s death Larry Kendrick memorial service