Obituary of Larry Luitjens, a Renowned Basketball Coach from Sioux Falls SD who Passed Away

Obituary: Larry Luitjens, Well-Known Basketball Coach from Sioux Falls, SD

Larry Luitjens, a well-known basketball coach from Sioux Falls, SD, passed away recently. He was a beloved member of the community and had a tremendous impact on the lives of many young athletes.

Coach Luitjens dedicated his life to the sport of basketball and was highly respected for his coaching abilities. He began his career as a high school coach and went on to coach at the college level, where he gained national recognition.

Over the course of his career, Coach Luitjens inspired countless young athletes to reach their full potential. He was known for his dedication, hard work, and passion for the game of basketball.

In addition to his coaching career, Coach Luitjens was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Sioux Falls community.

A celebration of Coach Luitjens’ life will be held in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Larry Luitjens Memorial Fund, which will support young athletes in the Sioux Falls area.

