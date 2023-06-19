Obituary of Larry Myers, Former Alum of My 600 Pound Life, Fundraiser Created through GoFundMe, Larry Myers No More

Larry Myers, MY 600 Pound Life Alum, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Larry Myers, who was a participant on the hit reality TV show, MY 600 Pound Life. Larry passed away on [insert date of passing] at the age of [insert age].

Larry, who hailed from [insert hometown], struggled with obesity for most of his life. However, he found hope in the form of Dr. Nowzaradan’s program, which helped him lose a significant amount of weight. His journey was followed by millions of viewers, who were inspired by his perseverance and determination.

In recent months, Larry’s health had taken a turn for the worse, and his family had set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses. Despite their efforts, Larry passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Larry will be remembered for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his unwavering spirit. He touched the lives of many, and his legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew him.

Rest in peace, Larry Myers.

