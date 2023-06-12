Obituary of Larry Triplett, Public Education Officer of Jackson TN Fire Department, Passes Away

Obituary: Larry Triplett, Public Education Officer of Jackson TN Fire Department

Larry Triplett, a dedicated Public Education Officer of the Jackson TN Fire Department, passed away on [insert date]. He was [insert age] years old.

Triplett served with the Jackson TN Fire Department for [insert number] years before retiring in [insert year]. During his tenure, he worked tirelessly to spread awareness about fire safety and prevention in the community, particularly among school children and senior citizens.

Triplett was known for his compassionate and approachable personality, which made him beloved by his colleagues and the public alike. He was always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that the community was informed and prepared in the event of a fire emergency.

Before joining the fire department, Triplett served in the [insert branch] of the U.S. military. He was a proud veteran who continued to serve his country and community through his work with the fire department.

Triplett is survived by his [insert family members]. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service for Triplett will be held on [insert date] at [insert location]. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Jackson TN Fire Department in Triplett’s honor.

