Obituary of Lauren Hemens, Auckland NZ – Passed Away in a Pedestrian Accident on Great South Rd, Ellerslie.

Lauren Hemens Obituary

On the 3rd of June 2021, Auckland, New Zealand lost a beloved member of its community. Lauren Hemens passed away tragically in a pedestrian accident on Great South Rd in Ellerslie.

Lauren was a bright and kind-hearted individual who touched the lives of those around her. She was known for her infectious smile and her willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Her passing has left a void in the hearts of her family and friends, who will miss her dearly. Lauren will always be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of those around her.

Rest in peace, Lauren. You will be deeply missed.

