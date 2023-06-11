Obituary of Lauren Hemens from Auckland, NZ who passed away in a pedestrian accident on Great South Rd in Ellerslie.

Obituary for Lauren Hemens

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lauren Hemens on the 14th of September 2021. Lauren was tragically killed in a pedestrian accident on Great South Rd in Ellerslie, Auckland, New Zealand.

Lauren was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many. She was known for her infectious laughter, kind heart, and unwavering positivity. She had a passion for cooking, travel, and spending time with her loved ones.

Lauren will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched throughout her life.

A celebration of Lauren’s life will be held on the 20th of September 2021 at the Ellerslie Event Centre. All friends and family are welcome to attend.

