Obituary of Lauren Myland from Phoenixville, PA, who passed away due to stage 4 metastatic triple negative cancer.

Remembering Lauren Myland: A Life Lost to Stage 4 Triple Negative Metastatic Cancer

Early Life and Education

Lauren Myland was born and raised in Phoenixville, PA. She attended Phoenixville Area High School and graduated in 2008. After high school, Lauren went on to attend West Chester University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communications.

Career

After college, Lauren worked as a marketing coordinator for a local business in Phoenixville. She was passionate about her job and enjoyed working with her team. Lauren was known for her creativity and attention to detail, which helped her excel in her role.

Diagnosis and Treatment

In 2019, Lauren was diagnosed with stage 4 triple negative metastatic cancer. This diagnosis came as a shock to Lauren and her loved ones. Despite the devastating news, Lauren remained strong and optimistic throughout her treatment.

Over the course of her treatment, Lauren underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. She also tried various alternative treatments and therapies in an effort to fight the cancer. Despite her best efforts, Lauren’s cancer continued to progress.

Legacy

Lauren will be remembered for her positivity and strength in the face of adversity. She was a fighter until the very end and never lost hope. Lauren’s family and friends will always remember her for her kind heart and infectious smile.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Lauren’s memory.

Final Thoughts

Lauren Myland’s passing is a reminder of the devastating impact that cancer can have on individuals and their families. Her legacy serves as a reminder to never give up hope and to always fight for what you believe in. Rest in peace, Lauren.

