Obituary of Leila Sekic – Passing of Leila Sekic in an Accident in St. Louis

Leila Sekic Dies in St. Louis Accident

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leila Sekic, who died in a tragic accident in St. Louis on Monday. Leila was a beloved member of her community, known for her kindness and generosity.

Leila was born on June 15, 1982, in Sarajevo, Bosnia. She moved to the United States with her family in 1995 and settled in St. Louis, where she graduated from St. Louis University with a degree in economics. She worked as a financial analyst for several years before pursuing her passion for art and opening her own gallery.

Leila was a talented artist and a devoted mother to her two children. She was known for her infectious smile, her positive attitude, and her unwavering faith. She was active in her local mosque and volunteered her time to help those in need.

Leila will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Leila. You will be forever in our hearts.

Leila Sekic death ST Louis accident victim Leila Sekic funeral ST Louis car crash Leila Sekic family statement