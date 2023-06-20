Obituary of Leo Cullinan, 35-Year-Old Leader of New Hampshire’s Neo-Nazi NSC, Passes Away Tragically

Leo Cullinan, New Hampshire Neo-Nazi and NSC Leader Passes Away at 35

Leo Cullinan, a prominent figure in New Hampshire’s neo-Nazi community and leader of the National Socialist Club (NSC), has tragically passed away at the young age of 35.

Cullinan was known for his extreme views and involvement in white supremacist activities. He was a key figure in the NSC, a group that espoused racist and anti-Semitic ideologies. Cullinan’s leadership of the NSC was marked by his fiery rhetoric and aggressive tactics, which often put him at odds with law enforcement and other extremist groups.

Despite his controversial and divisive views, Cullinan was respected by many in the neo-Nazi community for his unwavering commitment to their cause. His passing is a significant loss to those who shared his extreme beliefs and marks the end of an era in New Hampshire’s white supremacist movement.

Cullinan’s death has been met with mixed reactions. While some mourn his passing and honor his legacy, others have condemned his hateful ideology and the harm it has caused. Regardless of one’s views on Cullinan, his death is a reminder of the dangerous and destructive nature of extremist beliefs and the harm they can cause to individuals and communities.

