Obituary of Levi Mohney: Well-Known Hockey Coach Passes Away at Age 46 in Freeport, PA.

Levi Mohney, Well-Known Hockey Coach from Freeport, PA, Passes Away at 46

Levi Mohney, a beloved hockey coach from Freeport, Pennsylvania, passed away on [DATE]. He was 46 years old.

Born on [DATE], Levi was a dedicated athlete and coach. He spent many years coaching youth hockey teams in the Freeport area, where he was well-known and respected by players, parents, and fellow coaches.

Levi’s passion for the sport of hockey was evident in everything he did. He was known for his tireless work ethic, his commitment to his players, and his love for the game. His dedication to coaching helped numerous young players develop their skills and achieve their goals on the ice.

Sadly, Levi’s life was cut short by [CAUSE OF DEATH]. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Freeport hockey community.

A memorial service will be held on [DATE AND TIME] at [LOCATION]. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to [CHARITY OF CHOICE].

