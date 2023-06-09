Obituary of Lezarius Graham, 17-year-old discovered deceased in a wooded region near Ocala

Obituary: Lezarius Graham

Lezarius Graham, a 17-year-old resident of Ocala, Florida, was found dead in a wooded area on Monday, June 14th, 2021. The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Lezarius was born on January 5th, 2004, in Ocala, Florida. He attended Belleview High School where he was a member of the football team. Lezarius was known for his bright smile, infectious laugh, and kind heart. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing video games, and listening to music.

Lezarius is survived by his parents, siblings, grandparents, and many other family members and friends who loved him dearly. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held in honor of Lezarius on Saturday, June 26th, 2021, at Belleview Sports Complex. All are welcome to attend.

