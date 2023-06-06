Obituary of Lynn Cooke, Iowa Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Crash

Lynn Cooke Passes Away in Iowa Motorcycle Crash

Lynn Cooke, a resident of Iowa, tragically passed away at the age of 45 on July 4, 2021, in a motorcycle accident. Lynn was born on December 12, 1975, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was a beloved husband, father, son, and friend.

Lynn had a passion for motorcycles and enjoyed spending his free time riding with his friends and family. He was a skilled rider who always put safety first and was known for his outgoing personality and infectious smile.

The accident occurred on Highway 6 near Tiffin, Iowa, when Lynn’s motorcycle was hit by a car. He was immediately transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he was later pronounced dead.

Lynn is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held on July 11, 2021, at the Cedar Rapids Harley-Davidson dealership.

May Lynn Cooke rest in peace and his family find comfort during this difficult time.

