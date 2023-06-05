Obituary of Mackenzie Van Eperen







Mackenzie Van Eperen Obituary

Mackenzie Van Eperen, aged 28, passed away on September 5th, 2021. She was born on July 17th, 1993, in Green Bay, Wisconsin to parents John and Mary Van Eperen. Mackenzie graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in English. She was a talented writer, avid reader, and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Mackenzie is survived by her parents, John and Mary Van Eperen; her sister, Emily Van Eperen; and her grandmother, Margaret Van Eperen. She will also be deeply missed by her loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will be holding a private funeral service to honor Mackenzie's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mackenzie's memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Mackenzie was a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of many. She will be forever missed and always remembered with love.





