Obituary of Maria Enfinger, a Crestwood HS graduate from Mountain Top PA who passed away in a car accident

Maria Enfinger Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Enfinger, a beloved member of our community. Maria, a resident of Mountain Top PA and a Crestwood High School graduate, passed away tragically in a car accident.

Maria was a kind and compassionate person who always had a smile on her face. She had a passion for helping others and was actively involved in various volunteer organizations. Maria’s dedication to making a positive impact in the world was truly inspiring.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.

