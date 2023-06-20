Obituary of Mario Heslop – Mario Heslop passes away in a tragic accident in Franklin Township

Mario Heslop Dies in Tragic Franklin Township Accident

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mario Heslop, who died tragically in a car accident in Franklin Township. He was just 34 years old.

Mario was born on March 12, 1986, in Franklin Township, where he was raised by his parents. He attended Franklin Township High School, where he was an excellent student and a star athlete on the track team. Mario’s passion for running continued throughout his life, and he often participated in local races and marathons.

After graduating from high school, Mario attended Rutgers University, where he earned a degree in Computer Science. He worked as a software engineer for several companies over the years and was highly respected by his colleagues for his intelligence and work ethic.

Mario was a kind and loving person who always put others before himself. He had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching football and basketball on TV.

Mario is survived by his parents, his two brothers, and his girlfriend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church in Franklin Township on Friday, September 10, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross in Mario’s memory.

