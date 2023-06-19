Obituary of Mark Smith: Benton resident dies in Graves County semi-crash fire.

Mark Smith Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mark Smith, a beloved member of the Benton community. Mark was tragically killed in a fiery semi crash in Graves County on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Mark was born on June 2, 1978, in Benton, and was the son of John and Mary Smith. He attended Benton High School, where he was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. After graduating in 1996, Mark pursued his passion for truck driving and was a respected member of the transportation industry for over 20 years.

Mark was a devoted husband to his wife, Sarah, and a loving father to their two young children, Emily and Jacob. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A funeral service for Mark will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Benton First Baptist Church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mark’s memory to the American Trucking Association’s Highway Safety Foundation.

Rest in peace, Mark. You will be forever in our hearts.

