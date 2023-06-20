Obituary of Marquis Griffin, Lee County Man Fatally Shot by Deputies

Marquis Griffin, Victim of Shooting with Deputies in Lee County

Lee County, Florida – Marquis Griffin passed away on May 10, 2021, as a result of a shooting involving Lee County Sheriff’s deputies. The incident took place in Fort Myers, Florida.

Marquis, aged 27, was born on October 14, 1993, in Fort Myers. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School and had been working as a construction worker.

On the day of the incident, Marquis was pulled over by deputies for a traffic violation. He allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle, leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. The deputies then attempted to apprehend Marquis, but a physical altercation ensued, resulting in the fatal shooting.

Marquis will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, siblings, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on May 22, 2021, at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Myers. The family requests that donations be made to the local chapter of the NAACP in lieu of flowers.

