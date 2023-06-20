Obituary of Martin Enrique Pena – Passed Away in an Accident in San Patricio County

Obituary: Martin Enrique Pena

Martin Enrique Pena, 32, passed away tragically in a car accident in San Patricio County on June 10th, 2021. He was born on September 15th, 1988 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents Maria and Jose Pena.

Martin grew up in the area and attended local schools. He was loved by many and had a kind heart. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Martin had a passion for cars and enjoyed working on them in his spare time.

He is survived by his parents, Maria and Jose Pena, his sister Ana Pena, and his brother Carlos Pena. Martin will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on June 15th, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corpus Christi. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Red Cross in memory of Martin Enrique Pena.

Martin Pena accident San Patricio County death Martin Pena obituary Martin Enrique Pena tribute Martin Pena funeral arrangements