Obituary of Marvon McCray from Yuma, AZ – Passing of Marvon McCray

Obituary of Marvon McCray from Yuma, AZ – Passing of Marvon McCray

Posted on June 17, 2023

Obituary of Marvon McCray from Yuma, AZ

Marvon McCray, a resident of Yuma, AZ, passed away on [insert date]. He was [insert age] years old.

Marvon was born in [insert birthplace] to [insert parents’ names] on [insert birthdate]. He attended [insert education history] and later worked as [insert occupation]. Marvon was married to [insert spouse’s name] for [insert number of years] and had [insert number of children] children.

Marvon was known for his [insert personality traits, hobbies, and interests]. He enjoyed [insert activities] and was a member of [insert organizations or clubs]. He was also a devoted [insert religion or belief system] and regularly attended [insert place of worship].

Marvon is survived by his [insert family members]. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service for Marvon McCray will be held on [insert date and time] at [insert location]. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to [insert charity or organization].

  1. Marvon McCray Yuma AZ death
  2. Marvon McCray obituary Arizona
  3. Marvon McCray funeral services Yuma
  4. Marvon McCray memorial tribute Yuma
  5. Marvon McCray life and legacy in Yuma, AZ
Post Views: 3

Leave a Reply