Obituary of Marvon McCray: The Passing of Marvon McCray

Marvon McCray Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marvon McCray. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

Marvon was born on June 15, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in a large family and was known for his kind heart and love for others. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Business Administration and went on to have a successful career in finance.

Marvon was a dedicated husband to his wife, Mary, for over 40 years. Together they raised three children and were blessed with six grandchildren. He was a devoted member of his church and enjoyed giving back to his community through various volunteer efforts.

Marvon will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy of love, kindness, and generosity will continue to live on in those whose lives he touched.

Rest in peace, Marvon McCray.

