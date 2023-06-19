Obituary of Mary Camille Krymzyan – Deceased Body Found in Bank Parking Lot

Obituary: Mary Camille Krymzyan

Mary Camille Krymzyan, age 42, was found dead in the parking lot of a local bank on Monday, May 3rd, 2021. She was born on September 12th, 1978 in Los Angeles, California to parents John and Susan Krymzyan.

Mary was known for her kind and loving nature. She had a passion for helping others and spent many years volunteering at local charities. She was a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles where she earned a degree in social work.

Mary had a successful career as a social worker, where she positively impacted the lives of many individuals and families. She was deeply committed to her work and was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the community.

Mary is survived by her parents John and Susan, and her brother Michael. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held in Mary’s honor on Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at 10:00 am at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Los Angeles Mission, a charity that was close to Mary’s heart.

