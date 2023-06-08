Obituary of Matthew Ziliak from Lynnville, IN, who passed away in a motorcycle accident in Evansville

Obituary for Matthew Ziliak

Matthew Ziliak, a resident of Lynnville, IN, passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident in Evansville. He was 32 years old.

Matthew was born on February 1, 1989, in Evansville, IN, to parents John and Lisa Ziliak. He attended Lynnville High School and later earned a degree in engineering from Purdue University.

Matthew had a passion for motorcycles and enjoyed riding with his friends. He was a skilled rider and took safety seriously. His loss is deeply felt by the motorcycle community.

Matthew is survived by his parents, John and Lisa Ziliak, his sister, Sarah Ziliak, and his girlfriend, Emily Smith. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Lynnville United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 18, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation in Matthew’s honor.

