Obituary of Maureen Wener – Cyclist killed in an accident in Highland Park

Bicyclist Maureen Wener Passes Away in Highland Park Accident

Maureen Wener, a dedicated cyclist and beloved member of the Highland Park community, passed away on Saturday after being involved in a tragic accident while riding her bike. She was 52 years old.

Wener was a strong advocate for cycling safety and was known for her commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. She was a familiar face in the local cycling community and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

The accident occurred on a busy road in Highland Park, and Wener was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Wener is survived by her husband and two children. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the entire Highland Park community.

