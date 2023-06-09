Obituary of Michael Bordonaro – Man Commits Suicide by Jumping off Caesars Atlantic City

Michael Bordonaro, Former Marketing Executive, Commits Suicide by Jumping off Caesars Atlantic City

Michael Bordonaro, a former marketing executive, died on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020, after jumping off the roof of Caesars Atlantic City. He was 49 years old.

Bordonaro was born on May 6th, 1971, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and worked for several companies in the marketing industry. Bordonaro was most recently employed as a marketing executive at a prominent Atlantic City casino.

According to witnesses, Bordonaro climbed over a protective barrier on the roof of Caesars Atlantic City and jumped to his death. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm, and authorities arrived shortly after. Bordonaro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bordonaro is survived by his parents, sister, and two children. His family and friends are mourning his loss and remembering him as a kind, intelligent, and successful man.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for help and support.

Suicide Atlantic City Caesars Tragedy Mental Health