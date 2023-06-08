Obituary of Michael Fulcher, a Student and Bulldog Lacrosse Member from Maryville TN Who Passed Away

Obituary of Michael Fulcher

Michael Fulcher, a beloved student and member of the Bulldog Lacrosse team, passed away in Maryville, TN. He was a cherished son, brother, teammate, and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Michael was born and raised in Maryville, TN, where he attended high school and played lacrosse for the Bulldogs. He was a talented athlete who brought passion, energy, and dedication to everything he did, both on and off the field.

In addition to his love for lacrosse, Michael was an excellent student who worked hard to achieve his academic goals. He was respected by his teachers and classmates alike for his intelligence, kindness, and sense of humor.

Michael’s sudden passing has left a profound impact on his family, friends, and community. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his unwavering loyalty, and his commitment to excellence in all aspects of his life.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held on [date] at [location]. His family has requested that donations be made in his memory to the Bulldog Lacrosse team, to honor his passion for the sport and his lasting impact on the team.

Rest in peace, Michael. You will always be remembered and loved.

