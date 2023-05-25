Obituary of Michael Heitkotter: McPherson Biker Dies in Collision with Semitrailer Globally Reported

Michael Heitkotter Obituary

Introduction

The world of motorcycling has lost one of its own. Michael Heitkotter, a McPherson motorcyclist, was killed in a crash with a semitrailer on Monday, August 30th, 2021. He was 33 years old.

Details of the Accident

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Heitkotter was heading east on his motorcycle on Kansas Highway 61 when he collided with a semitrailer that was heading west and turning left onto 22nd Avenue. Heitkotter was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

A Life Remembered

Michael Heitkotter was born on June 6th, 1988, in McPherson, Kansas. He was the son of Mark and Deb Heitkotter and had two older brothers, Matthew and David. He graduated from McPherson High School in 2006 and attended Hutchinson Community College. He worked as a mechanic at J.R.’s Motorcycles in McPherson.

Heitkotter was an avid motorcyclist and loved nothing more than hitting the open road. He was a member of the McPherson Motorcycle Club and enjoyed participating in their rides and events. He was also a member of the American Motorcycle Association.

Tributes Pour In

Heitkotter’s death has been a shock to the community, and tributes have been pouring in on social media. Friends and family have described him as “kind-hearted” and “always willing to lend a hand.” Many have shared stories of his love for motorcycles and his adventurous spirit.

The McPherson Motorcycle Club has also paid tribute to Heitkotter, saying, “We lost a brother, a friend, and a fellow motorcyclist. Michael will be missed by many.”

Conclusion

The loss of Michael Heitkotter has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew him. He was a passionate motorcyclist who loved life and lived it to the fullest. He will be remembered for his kindness, his sense of adventure, and his love for the open road. Rest in peace, Michael.

