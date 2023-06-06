Obituary of Michael Mendoza, who lost his life on Highway 99 following an embankment fall.

Michael Mendoza Obituary

Michael Mendoza, 34, died tragically on Monday evening while driving on Highway 99. According to reports, Mendoza’s car went off the road and down an embankment before crashing into a tree.

The accident occurred at around 8:30 pm, and Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. It is unclear what caused the car to go off the road.

Mendoza was a beloved member of his community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He worked as a teacher at a local elementary school and was dedicated to his students.

Mendoza is survived by his wife and two young children. His family and friends are devastated by his sudden and tragic loss, and they ask for privacy during this difficult time.

The funeral arrangements for Mendoza have not yet been announced.

Michael Mendoza accident Highway 99 fatality Fatal car crash on embankment Michael Mendoza tribute Highway safety awareness