Obituary of Michael Santa Cruz in Mississippi

Remembering Michael Santa Cruz: A Respected Community Leader

Early Life and Education

Michael Santa Cruz was born on May 15th, 1955, in Biloxi, Mississippi. He grew up in Gulfport, where he attended Gulfport High School. After graduating, he went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from Mississippi State University.

Career

Santa Cruz had a successful career as a businessman, owning several small businesses in the Gulf Coast area. In addition to running his businesses, he was also heavily involved in the community. He served as President of the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce and was a board member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Community Involvement

Santa Cruz was known for his dedication to helping others. He was involved in many charitable organizations, including the United Way, the American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army. He was also a member of the Gulfport Rotary Club and was recognized for his outstanding service with the Paul Harris Fellowship Award.

Legacy

Santa Cruz passed away on July 12th, 2021, at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife, two children, and four grandchildren. His passing was felt deeply by the community, as he had touched the lives of so many through his business ventures and philanthropic efforts.

Funeral Services

Funeral services for Michael Santa Cruz will be held on July 17th, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Gulfport. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM.

Memorial Donations

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Gulfport Rotary Club or the American Red Cross.

Final Thoughts

Michael Santa Cruz will be remembered as a respected community leader who dedicated his life to helping others. His legacy will live on through the many organizations he supported and the lives he touched. He will be deeply missed, but his impact will continue to be felt for years to come.

Michael Santa Cruz death notice Mississippi Michael Santa Cruz funeral arrangements Mississippi Michael Santa Cruz obituary Jackson MS Michael Santa Cruz cause of death Mississippi Michael Santa Cruz memorial service Mississippi