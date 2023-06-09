Obituary of Nebel Hamza, who Died in a Car Collision in Dallas, TX

Dallas TX Mourns the Loss of Nebel Hamza, Who Died in a Tragic Car Collision

The city of Dallas, TX is grieving the loss of Nebel Hamza, who tragically passed away after a car collision. The accident occurred on [date and location of accident]. Nebel was [age at the time of death] years old.

Nebel was a beloved member of the community who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering positivity. Nebel had a passion for [insert personal interests or hobbies] and was always eager to share his enthusiasm with others.

Nebel’s passing has left a profound impact on those who knew him, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved him. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

We extend our deepest condolences to Nebel’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.

