Obituary of Newton Township Firefighter, Donald Crihfield, who has Passed Away

Newton Township Firefighter Donald Crihfield Passes Away

Newton Township firefighter, Donald Crihfield, has passed away. Crihfield dedicated his life to serving his community and protecting the lives and property of others. He was a valued member of the Newton Township Fire Department for many years, and his contributions to the department will be greatly missed.

Crihfield was known for his bravery, loyalty, and commitment to his fellow firefighters. He was always willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the safety of others. His dedication and passion for firefighting were evident in everything he did, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of firefighters.

The loss of Crihfield is a great loss to the Newton Township community and the firefighting community as a whole. His impact will be felt for years to come, and his memory will be honored and cherished by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Crihfield’s family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Donald Crihfield.

