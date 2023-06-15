Obituary of Nick Branstetter: Exceptional Violinist from Florissant, MO Passes Away

Remembering Nick Branstetter – A Talented and Amazing Violin Player from Florissant, MO

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Nick Branstetter. He was a beloved member of the Florissant community and a highly skilled violin player. Nick was born on May 12, 1990, and he passed away on March 15, 2021.

Nick was a true artist, and his passion for music was evident in every note he played. He began playing the violin at a young age and quickly became a prodigy. He studied music at the University of Missouri and went on to perform with various orchestras and ensembles throughout his career.

In addition to his musical talents, Nick was also a kind and compassionate person. He had a contagious smile and a generous spirit that touched the lives of everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

We honor Nick’s memory by celebrating his life and his incredible contributions to the music world. His legacy will live on through his music, which will continue to inspire and move people for generations to come. Rest in peace, Nick Branstetter.

