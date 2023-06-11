Obituary of Noe R. Mendiola, who passed away in a tragic accident in Normal

Noe R. Mendiola Dies in Tragic Accident in Normal

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Noe R. Mendiola, who died in a tragic accident in Normal. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

Noe was born on May 15, 1955, in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked for several years as an engineer before retiring. He was a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling, fishing, and reading.

Noe is survived by his wife of 35 years, Maria, his four children, and six grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross in Noe’s memory.

