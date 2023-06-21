Obituary of Orlando Bustos and Sheridan Mercer, who passed away in a tragic accident in Borger, Texas

Orlando Bustos and Sheridan Mercer Pass Away in Tragic Accident Near Borger, Texas

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Orlando Bustos and Sheridan Mercer, who lost their lives in a car accident near Borger, Texas on [insert date].

Orlando Bustos, [insert age], was a beloved member of the community and a dedicated employee at [insert company]. He was known for his warm smile, infectious laughter, and kind heart. Orlando will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

Sheridan Mercer, [insert age], was a talented artist and a cherished friend to many. She had a passion for music, painting, and spending time with loved ones. Sheridan’s creative spirit and gentle nature touched the lives of all who knew her.

The details of the accident are still under investigation, and our hearts go out to the families and friends of Orlando Bustos and Sheridan Mercer during this difficult time. We ask for privacy and respect for their grieving process.

Rest in peace, Orlando Bustos and Sheridan Mercer. You will never be forgotten.

