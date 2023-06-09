Obituary of Parker Nugent – Parker Nugent Passes Away in Motorcycle Crash in Green Hills Region

Parker Nugent Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident in Green Hills Area

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Parker Nugent, who died in a motorcycle accident in the Green Hills area on Friday, June 18th, 2021. Parker was only 26 years old.

Parker was an adventurous soul who loved to ride his motorcycle. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and willingness to help others. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire community.

The accident occurred when Parker’s motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Parker succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

Parker’s family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. They ask for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son, brother, and friend.

Rest in peace, Parker. You will be forever missed.

