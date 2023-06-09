Obituary of Parsa Danesh: Tragically Passed Away at Age 19 in Austin, TX from an Accidental Shooting

Parsa Danesh Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Parsa Danesh, who died at the young age of 19 in Austin, TX. Parsa passed away due to an accidental shooting.

Parsa was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. He was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family requests privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

