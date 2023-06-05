Obituary of Patrick Funderburk – Body of Patrick Funderburk Discovered in a Lake in South Carolina

Patrick Funderburk Found Dead in South Carolina Lake

It is with great sadness to report that Patrick Funderburk was found dead in a South Carolina lake on Tuesday afternoon. The 42-year-old was last seen on Sunday evening, and his family reported him missing the following day.

Search and rescue teams were deployed to search for Funderburk, and his body was discovered in the lake near his home. The cause of death has not yet been determined, and an investigation is ongoing.

Funderburk was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and willingness to help anyone in need.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Patrick Funderburk.

