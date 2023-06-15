Obituary of Patrick Gasienica: Details on His Death, Funeral, and More

Patrick Gasienica: A Life Well-Lived

Patrick Gasienica, aged 73, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on June 20, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, and spent most of his life in the city. Patrick was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Patrick was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the people he served. He started his career in the Chicago Police Department and served for over 20 years before retiring as a Sergeant. After retiring from the police department, he worked for the Chicago Transit Authority and retired as a Director of Security. Patrick was respected and admired by his colleagues for his dedication and hard work.

Patrick was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and watching football. Patrick was also an active member of his local church and volunteered his time and resources to help those in need.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary, his children, Michael (Karen), Jennifer (John), and Kevin (Linda), and his grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Emily, Jack, and Olivia. He is also survived by his siblings, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

A funeral mass will be held on July 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Patrick’s memory.

Patrick’s legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched during his lifetime. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Patrick Gasienica.

