Obituary of Penny Cudd, victim of fatal Reidville, South Carolina car accident

Penny Cudd Passes Away in Fatal Crash in Reidville, South Carolina

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Penny Cudd, who tragically lost her life in a deadly car accident in Reidville, South Carolina. She was 42 years old.

Penny was born on January 1, 1979, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, and mother of two children. Penny was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and her love of adventure.

On the day of the accident, Penny was driving on Reidville Road when her car collided with another vehicle. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving her with fatal injuries.

Penny will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. She leaves behind her husband, two children, parents, and siblings.

A private memorial service will be held to honor Penny’s life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.

